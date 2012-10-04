Chuck Pagano finds support via Colts' CHUCKSTRONG

The most upsetting news of the week came Tuesday morning, when it was announced that Indianapolis Colts coach Chuck Pagano was taking a leave from the team after being diagnosed with leukemia.
Now the Colts are offering fans a chance to show their support, as well as raise funds for leukemia research, through the CHUCKSTRONG campaign.
Inspired by the hugely popular "LIVESTRONG" campaign associated with cyclist and cancer survivor Lance Armstrong, CHUCKSTRONG merchandise is available in the form of T-shirts, wristbands and posters. The public also can contribute through a blood drive, collection campaign and "wishes" program.
We wish Chuck a speedy recovery. Hopefully he's back on the field with his team in the four-week span he set as his goal.