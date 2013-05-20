Christine Michael, Seattle Seahawks strike contract

The Seahawks didn't go into the draft with a burning need at running back, but that didn't stop Seattle from adding more fire to the backfield in the form of second-round 2013 NFL Draft pick Christine Michael from Texas A&M.
The team announced Monday that it signed the 5-foot-11, 213-pound Michael to a four-year deal. He's expected to challenge Robert Turbin for snaps behind Marshawn Lynch.
Turbin pumped out a strong rookie campaign last season, but we expect Michael to see plenty of work.
"He's our kind of runner,"Seahawks general manager John Schneider said this month. "He's a tough, intense, up-field, one-cut guy. A very good football player."
We've seen Seattle and the San Francisco 49ers go punch-for-punch as they build out their physical rosters in similar fashion. The 49ers have one of the league's deepest stable of backs, but Seattle -- one bruising runner at a time -- is catching up.