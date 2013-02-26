Christine Michael overslept at NFL Scouting Combine

The Texas A&M running back created a buzz among evaluators when he showed up in Indianapolis looking cut and ready to dominate, according to NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah. Then he went out and lit up the workouts, pacing all running backs in the bench press, vertical jump, broad jump, 3-cone drill and 20-yard shuttle.
But like we said, Michael's performance was only almost perfect. Take it away, Gil:
It's unclear if Michael overslept twice or just once and missed two meetings (we sincerely hope it was the latter.) Michael had an up-and-down career at Texas A&M, losing playing time his senior year due to pass-blocking concerns and behavior issues. He also broke his leg in 2010 and suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in 2011.
Still, his measurables prove the guy has talent. Now he just needs an alarm clock.