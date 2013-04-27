Christine Michael drafted by Seattle Seahawks

Published: Apr 26, 2013 at 10:40 PM

RENTON, Wash. -- John Schneider threw in another surprise at a position where the Seattle Seahawks appeared set.

With linebacker and the line of scrimmage seeming to be Seattle's priorities, the Seahawks went for Texas A&M running back Christine Michael with the 62nd overall selection, the final pick in the second round of the NFL draft on Friday night.

The selection was another eye-catching move by Schneider, the Seahawks general manager. Seattle picked up a speedy, bruising back who played sparingly as a senior, joining Marshawn Lynch and Robert Turbin. When asked which NFL running back he tries to emulate, Michael said, "Marshawn Lynch."

Seattle filled depth on the defensive line by selecting Penn State defensive tackle Jordan Hill with the 87th overall pick in the third round.

Brooks: The best players left

Bucky Brooks combs through the talent left on the board in the 2013 NFL Draft, including a certain highly decorated QB. More ...

The Seahawks held the 56th overall selection but traded with Baltimore to drop back six spots and also picked up additional fifth- and sixth-round selections. The 62nd overall pick was the latest selection in Seattle's draft history.

While it may not have appeared to be a need with Lynch and Turbin already in place, Schneider did want to come out of the draft with another running back to add depth after they released Leon Washington during the offseason. Seattle led the NFL in rushes last season with 536 attempts.

"We want this position loaded up. So the chance to get another good, strong, tough guy like we did just adds to the theme we're trying to present as a team," Seattle coach Pete Carroll said.

Michael saw limited action his senior season with the Aggies, but still rushed for 12 touchdowns. With the coaching change at Texas A&M between his junior and senior years, and a change in offensive styles, Michael had fewer chances. There were also reports of Michael getting in trouble with new Aggies coach Kevin Sumlin and oversleeping at the NFL combine when he was fighting illness and taking medication.

"Like I mentioned in all of my interviews, the coaching change was definitely a difficult situation for me ... but it was worth it," Michael said. "I lived and I learned from it. The coaching change there was definitely some adversity I had to overcome and I did. I grew up a lot learning from that stuff."

Both his sophomore and junior seasons were cut short by injuries. Still, he finished his college career at Texas A&M averaging 5.28 yards per carry and scored 34 touchdowns in just 40 games.

Going against convention has become little surprise with Schneider in charge. Last year it was taking defensive end Bruce Irvin with the 12th overall pick and drafting Russell Wilson in the third round. This time it was the pick of Michael.

"You can't go through drafts and be passing on talents like Michael," Schneider said. "When you start doing that, in my opinion, is when you start making mistakes. While it may not look like a glaring need, we run the ball so much we did have a hole."

In Hill, the Seahawks feel they found a defensive lineman who has a quick first step and an ability to provide pressure from the interior. The defensive line was a point of emphasis in free agency with the Seahawks signing defensive end Cliff Avril, and defensive tackles Tony McDaniel and Michael Bennett, and Hill brings a little more versatility to the group.

Brandt: How the draft has evolved

Before the bright lights of NYC, the draft featured old magazines and rolls of quarters. Gil Brandt reminisces. More ...

"He's different than the guys that we have. He's got real nice quickness, an ability to get on the edge and get in the backfield and penetrate. He's a really good effort guy," Carroll said. "Because he's different he'll be right in the rotation and we'll see how it fits."

Hill was a first-team all-Big Ten selection as a senior at Penn State when he had 64 tackles, 4.5 sacks and an interception.

"I'm a versatile player," Hill said. "I'm not just a guy who can pass rush. I can stop the run."

Seattle hopes to again capitalize on the final day of the draft. Thanks to the trade with Baltimore, the Seahawks picked up two additional selections and will have 10 picks on the final day. In recent seasons, the Seahawks have found starters Richard Sherman, Kam Chancellor and K.J. Wright on the last day of the draft.

"This has been a great area of the draft for us and to have this many picks, the trade that we made, we're going in very optimistically that we're going to come out with some good stuff," Carroll said. "There are some terrific kids in the draft at this point. We've worked very hard on this aspect of the draft again."

Copyright 2013 by The Associated Press.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cardinals star CB Patrick Peterson set to play out contract

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is set to play out the final year of his contract, but things could get interesting for the eight-time Pro Bowler after this season.
news

Bears, Saints loomed under the radar in pursuit of Tom Brady

It seems the Bucs and Chargers weren't the only teams interested in acquiring Tom Brady this offseason. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport sheds additional light on the courting of the star QB, who also drew interest from the Bears and Saints.
news

49ers to split $1 million among 9 groups in fight for equality

Jim Trotter reveals the details of the 49ers' decision to split $1 million in grants among nine organizations to further the movement for social justice.
news

Howard Mudd, former All-Pro OL and longtime NFL assistant coach, passes away at 78

Howard Mudd, a former NFL lineman who coached in the league for 38 seasons, passed away Wednesday, his family announced. Mudd was surrounded by family after suffering multiple injuries from a motorcycle accident in late July. He was 78.
news

Maryland's Michael Locksley forms group for minority football coaches

Frustrated by the slow pace of minority hiring in college and professional football, Maryland's Michael Locksley has created the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches. The nonprofit will seek to groom coaches of color for upward mobility.
news

Phil Krueger, first GM of the Buccaneers, passes away

Phil Krueger, who helped build a dominant defense as an assistant for 1967 national champion Southern California and later became part of the first coaching staff in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' history, has died. He was 90.
news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule considers kneeling during national anthem

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he's considering kneeling alongside his players during the national anthem this season in support of the movement against racial injustice.
news

Miss State RB: I won't represent 'this State' until flag is changed

Mississippi State's Kylin Hill announced via social media on Monday that he will not be "representing this State" until the Mississippi state flag, which features the Confederate battle emblem, is changed.
news

Mike Gundy meets with OK State players, commits to changes

Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard expressed unity with head coach Mike Gundy in a video on Monday after threatening a boycott earlier in the day when he took exception to an OAN T-shirt worn by the coach.
news

Attorneys for Baker, Dunbar claim clients' innocence

The attorneys for New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have issued statements claiming the innocence of their clients following an arrest warrant issued on Thursday.
news

Owners to vote on resolution to incentivize minority HC, GM hires

The NFL will present a pair of resolutions to increase coaching and GM opportunities for minorities this coming Tuesday during the owners' virtual meeting, Jim Trotter reports.
news

Warrant out for Baker, Dunbar on robbery charges

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have been charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm stemming from a May 13 incident, according to an arrest warrant issued Thursday by the Miramar (Fla.) Police Department.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW