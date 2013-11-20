Christian Ponder to start at QB for Vikings vs. Packers

The NFL's ugliest quarterback carousel spins on in Minnesota.
Vikings coach Leslie Frazier announced Wednesday that -- are you sitting down? -- Christian Ponder again will be thrust into the starting lineup for Sunday's NFC North meeting with the Green Bay Packers.
"We are looking forward to him leading our team to victory, and other guys around him stepping up," Frazier said.
Vikings cornerback Chris Cook on Monday pointed to a Packers offense that isn't the same without Aaron Rodgers, saying: "They're definitely vulnerable right now."
For our money, we'd take Green Bay's backup-turned-starter Scott Tolzien over the mess in Minnesota, where Frazier can't decide between Ponder and Matt Cassel. The coach benched Ponder after he tossed two interceptions (including an ugly pick six) in Sunday's loss to the Seahawks, but -- like Jason Voorhees -- he's risen again.
Why the Vikings wasted millions signing Josh Freeman to do nothing more than clutch a clipboard and watch this sinking ship from afar is anyone's guess.
It speaks volumes that Freeman hasn't gotten another shot to start, especially with Ponder so clearly on his way out. We wouldn't be surprised to see this entire quarterback room swept clean by next summer.