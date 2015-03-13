Christian Ponder signs with Oakland Raiders

The Oakland Raiders have reunited former Vikings quarterback Christian Ponder with offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave.
The No. 12 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, Ponder spent the first three seasons of his career working under Musgrave in Minnesota.
The Raiders can trim $5.5 million in salary-cap space by cutting veteran Matt Schaub, who hasn't shown an NFL-caliber arm over the past two seasons.
