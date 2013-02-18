Around the League

Christian Ponder says Vikings want Percy Harvin back

Feb 18, 2013
Marc Sessler

Whether Percy Harvin winds up playing for the Minnesota Vikings next season, it's crystal clear his quarterback is pushing for the versatile receiver to find peace with the Vikings.

"Obviously we want Percy back," Christian Ponder told KFAN-FM on Friday, via SportsRadioInterviews.com. "He's a tremendous player and he's a Viking. And those are tough shoes to fill, and we don't want to fill them. He's a heck of a player and a heck of a part of this offense and this team in general. Of course we want him back."

Harvin's beef with the Vikings reportedly hinges on the team's passing scheme, but general manager Rick Spielman said Friday the team has no plans to trade their best receiver. That doesn't mean Harvin -- clearly agitated with his contract -- will step on the field without a new deal. Minnesota's front office isn't about to advertise plans to shop its most electric playmaker, but bank on it: Teams will come calling.

Ponder, meanwhile, insists his relationship with Harvin was -- and is -- strong.

"Yeah ... during the offseason last year (we) spent some extra time together and we had conversations, and he was great for me," Ponder said. "He was like, 'If you're ever watching film, shoot me a text or call me and tell me I need to be watching this.' Yeah, we had a good relationship."

Had? Ponder -- consciously or subconsciously -- has again referred to Harvin's run with the Vikings in the past tense. But everything else he's saying makes it clear Ponder wants Harvin back in the fold in 2013.

