Christian Ponder, Samantha Steele engaged

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Christian Ponder is engaged to ESPN reporter Samantha Steele, Sports Illustrated's Richard Deitsch reported on Tuesday.
"I'm proud of the relationship," Ponder said at the time. "I can brag. I've got bragging rights, I believe."
Ponder, 24, and Steele, who turns 27 on Dec. 11, met on the set of ESPN's "College GameDay" earlier this year.
"The cool thing is that obviously, we're both busy at the same time, so we don't get to see each other that much," Ponder said in October. "But at least one person isn't feeling guilty about not making the effort to do it or whatever. Then we kind of have the same schedule in the offseason, so that'll be good."
The second-year pro from Florida State has struggled on the field this season. His 79.4 passer rating is 25th in the NFL.
UPDATE:Ponder confirmed Wednesday he and his girlfriend Samantha Steele were engaged this week, reports The Associated Press. He declined to be any more specific about their relationship.