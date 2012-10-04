Christian Ponder's mobility could be issue for Vikings

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Christian Ponder was limited in practice for the second day in a row Thursday. Coach Leslie Frazier, however, said his quarterback looked better than Wednesday.
"It's didn't bother him very much on Monday, but it was really sore Wednesday," Frazier said, according to ESPN Twin Cities. "It was much better today. He didn't have any inhibition today. He was fine."
The Vikings need Ponder healthy if they want to continue their hot start. Minnesota is an unexpected 3-1, and much of that can be credited to improvement at quarterback. Ponder's numbers are up across the board -- yards (206 per game), touchdowns (4), completion percentage (68.3), passer rating (97.7). He has yet to throw an interception, which might be the most significant statistic of all.
Mobility is huge part of Ponder's game, so that knee needs to be healthy.
The Vikings need to pad that win column as much as possible before they run into the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears. Sunday's home game against the Tennessee Titans should be a 'W' if Ponder continues to play at that level.