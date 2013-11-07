Christian Ponder's job to lose, but Vikings eye draft

The Minnesota Vikings will give Christian Ponder a chance to determine how long he remains the starting quarterback, but they already have one eye on the 2014 NFL Draft.
Although the Josh Freeman signing did succeed in lighting a competitive fire under Ponder, Rapoport reports the team's brass does admit to a mistake in playing the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback before he was ready to run the Vikings' offense.
Now that Matt Cassel has been banished to the third quarterback role, NFL Media columnist Michael Silver confirms that Freeman likely will have another chance to play if Ponder can't get the job done.
It's another example of the old football saw, "If you have two starting quarterbacks, you have no quarterback."
Fortunately for the Vikings, the 2014 quarterback class appears to be loaded with intriguing prospects. A high-level source told Silver he would be "shocked" if Minnesota doesn't draft a quarterback in the first round of the May draft.
The latest "Around The League Podcast" previewed "Thursday Night Football" and "stuck a fork" in the Raiders' 2013 chances.