Christian Ponder reportedly on short leash for Vikings

Cassel, Ponder's backup, didn't play particularly well in the preseason for the Vikings, but he has started 62 games in his career. Ponder has started 27. Cassel struggled badly last season in Kansas City, but he's shown a few times in his career that he can be a competent-enough game manager as a starter. Ponder still hasn't proven that, and he might be running out of time to do so.