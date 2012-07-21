Christian Ponder: Percy Harvin set for Minnesota Vikings camp

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Christian Ponder says formerly disgruntled wide receiver Percy Harvin is "ready to go" for Friday's opening of training camp, according to the Pioneer Press.
Ponder and Harvin have been texting back and forth, and Ponder says the Vikings' playmaker is preparing for camp despite expressing unhappiness with his situation earlier this offseason.
"I never brought up his situation, but he's ready to go," Ponder said Saturday at an event benefiting the Vikings Children's Fund. "He's doing fine."
During a whirlwind three days last month, Harvin requested a trade from the Vikings, missed a mandatory practice session, only to return a day later saying the issue had been resolved. Harvin, who is scheduled to make $2.47 million over the final two years of his rookie deal, tweeted at the time that his displeasure wasn't financially related.
A report earlier this month said Harvin would be at training camp on time, which Ponder's comments support.
NOTES:
• Ponder also told the Pioneer Press that the Vikings' receiving corps is a "strong point," noting he is excited by 2012 fourth-round draft picks Jarius Wright and Greg Childs, and last-year's seventh-round draft pick Stephen Burton. "He's really impressing," Ponder said of Burton. "His route-running looks a lot better, and he's catching the ball really well. His hands got better."
• Veteran wideout Michael Jenkins caught the ball well during minicamp but was having trouble planting on his surgically-repaired knee and didn't look comfortable running, according to Ponder. Jenkins had surgery on his meniscus in November. "As soon as his knee gets better he'll be a lot better," Ponder said.