Christian Ponder pays Percy Harvin's opinion no mind

Percy Harvin has moved on from the Minnesota Vikings. His former quarterback, Christian Ponder, has moved on from the wide receiver as well.
Ponder told the St. Paul Pioneer Press on Tuesday that he hadn't much considered the report that Harvin's lack of faith in him was the ultimate reason for the Vikings trading him to the Seattle Seahawks.
Free-agent tracker
Where will Greg Jennings wind up? Follow him and all the other NFL players on the move in our free-agent tracker. More ...
"The thing is, there's no quote strictly from Percy that he was the one saying it," Ponder said. "I haven't put too much thought into it. If that was his opinion, that's unfortunate. But he's a Seahawk now, so it doesn't really matter."
As we noted Tuesday, the report of Harvin's discontent signifies that the Vikings essentially chose the third-year quarterback over the dissatisfied wide receiver.
Ponder sounds like he's already prepared to move on with a new group of receivers.
"People have their opinions," he said "There were things I could have done better (last season). But now that he's on a different team, his opinion doesn't really mean much."