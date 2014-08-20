Christian Ponder not asking for trade from Vikings

Christian Ponder opened Minnesota Vikings training camp sharing first-team reps, only to be relegated to also-ran status once the competition between Matt Cassel and Teddy Bridgewater kicked into high gear.
Now that he's clearly the odd man out, Ponder's future with the organization is in question.
The 2011 first-round draft pick made it clear Wednesday that he is not asking for a trade to a quarterback-needy team.
"I'm learning so much right now. I do feel like it's beneficial for me to be right here right now," Ponder said, via the St. Paul Pioneer Press. "As a competitor, though, you want to be the guy that's out there playing. But I do feel like in the situation I'm in right now, I am getting better though I'm not playing."
That jibes with NFL Media reports that Ponder has shown enough improvement to leave the team's front office wishing he had the opportunity to work with offensive coordinator Norv Turner earlier in his career.
Marc Sessler predicted on Monday's edition of the Around The League Podcast that Ponder will end up as the primary backup for an NFC contender.
The latest "Around the League Podcast" recaps all of the action from the second week of the preseason.