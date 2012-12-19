Christian Ponder marries ESPN reporter Samantha Steele

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- Minnesota Vikings quarterback Christian Ponder and ESPN reporter Samantha Steele have tied the knot.
Ponder confirmed Wednesday that the two were married Monday at a courthouse in Wisconsin.
A Minnesota quarterback getting married in Wisconsin? Ponder says he knows some Vikings fans won't be happy that their quarterback decided to get married across the border, but he was just trying to keep it quiet.
He says they wanted to get married before the holidays "and for some other personal reasons" and that it will not distract him from the game against the Houston Texans on Sunday. Ponder calls it the biggest game of his career, with the Vikings chasing down a playoff berth.
