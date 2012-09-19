Christian Ponder leads NFL in completion percentage

I took a look at three of Ponder's preseason performances and watched him beat the Jacksonville Jaguars. I see hope for Vikings fans. Ponder is a more poised quarterback this season and he's developed into an accurate passer. As The Star Tribune points out, he actually leads the NFL with a 75.8 completion percentage after two weeks of play (Philip Rivers is next at 73.8 percent and Sam Bradford's third at 71.7).