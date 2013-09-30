Christian Ponder is Vikings' QB, Leslie Frazier says

We came away from Sunday's Vikings-Steelers tilt wondering if Minnesota had found a new starting quarterback after Matt Cassel directed the team to a 34-27 win over Pittsburgh in Wembley Stadium.
Replacing the injured Christian Ponder, Cassel pushed the ball downfield for 248 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
"You could tell guys were buying into it," running back Adrian Peterson told WCCO-TV, via ESPN Twin Cities, but coach Leslie Frazier swatted down the idea of a permanent switch under center.
Cassel was helped by his teammates, who came through with a game's worth of big plays. We also saw receiver Greg Jennings awaken, hauling in a 70-yard touchdown from Cassel and finally cementing himself in the passing attack.
"It's going to be tough for (coaches), it's a good thing we have a bye week coming up," Peterson said. "I'm going to do my job, let coaches sort things out."
The Vikings have thrown plenty of support behind Ponder during his three seasons with the team, but it's impossible to ignore the positive comments draped on Cassel by his teammates.
The quarterback position in the NFL is about survival of the fittest. Cassel's no wonderboy, but he gives the Vikings a better chance to dig out of the 1-3 hole they're in. Frazier goes into the bye facing a decision that will define his time in Minnesota.
