Chris Zorich, former Chicago Bear, sentenced to probation

Published: Jul 13, 2013 at 02:59 AM

CHICAGO -- A federal judge ruled Friday that a now-broke former Chicago Bear and Notre Dame All-American won't spend time behind bars for a federal tax conviction, citing the former defensive tackle's charity work. Instead, Chris Zorich was sentenced to three years of probation.

Standing in the Chicago courtroom just before he was sentenced, a subdued Zorich apologized in a brief statement for failing to file federal income tax returns over several years. Said the 44-year-old, "I'm obviously very sorry about my actions and I take full responsibility for them."

Earlier, government attorney William Hogan Jr. asked for a sentence within federal guidelines, which called for a prison term of between 10 and 16 months.

"He neglected his responsibility ... This wasn't just an oversight," Hogan said.

But in rare praise for a defendant, U.S. Magistrate Judge Daniel Martin described Zorich's offense -- however serious -- as an aberration.

"You have led an otherwise exemplary life, Mr. Zorich," Martin said. "You've been a compassionate, generous and caring member of our society."

Zorich, a Chicago native, was on the University of Notre Dame's 1988 national championship team, and then played for the Bears from 1991 to 1996. He ended his career with the Washington Redskins in 1997.

In March, he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of failing to file income tax returns from 2006 to 2009. During that period, he made more than $1 million, including money from his namesake charity, the Christopher Zorich Foundation.

The judge Friday referred to letters he received from Zorich's supporters. One Chicago resident, Tim King, wrote that he saw Zorich in 1995 ringing a bell during the Salvation Army's Christmas donation drive. Others recalled Zorich personally delivering turkeys to low-income households on Thanksgiving.

In justifying leniency, Martin also cited Zorich's lack of a prior criminal record and said the only threat Zorich had posed was to football players on the other side of the line of scrimmage.

Judge Martin ordered Zorich to pay more than $70,000 in restitution.

Zorich already is broke, his attorneys have said. Zorich's current assets are worth around $300,000, but he owes nearly $350,000 to the state of Illinois alone, they said in a recent filing.

Copyright 2013 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cardinals star CB Patrick Peterson set to play out contract

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is set to play out the final year of his contract, but things could get interesting for the eight-time Pro Bowler after this season.
news

Bears, Saints loomed under the radar in pursuit of Tom Brady

It seems the Bucs and Chargers weren't the only teams interested in acquiring Tom Brady this offseason. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport sheds additional light on the courting of the star QB, who also drew interest from the Bears and Saints.
news

49ers to split $1 million among 9 groups in fight for equality

Jim Trotter reveals the details of the 49ers' decision to split $1 million in grants among nine organizations to further the movement for social justice.
news

Howard Mudd, former All-Pro OL and longtime NFL assistant coach, passes away at 78

Howard Mudd, a former NFL lineman who coached in the league for 38 seasons, passed away Wednesday, his family announced. Mudd was surrounded by family after suffering multiple injuries from a motorcycle accident in late July. He was 78.
news

Maryland's Michael Locksley forms group for minority football coaches

Frustrated by the slow pace of minority hiring in college and professional football, Maryland's Michael Locksley has created the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches. The nonprofit will seek to groom coaches of color for upward mobility.
news

Phil Krueger, first GM of the Buccaneers, passes away

Phil Krueger, who helped build a dominant defense as an assistant for 1967 national champion Southern California and later became part of the first coaching staff in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' history, has died. He was 90.
news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule considers kneeling during national anthem

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he's considering kneeling alongside his players during the national anthem this season in support of the movement against racial injustice.
news

Miss State RB: I won't represent 'this State' until flag is changed

Mississippi State's Kylin Hill announced via social media on Monday that he will not be "representing this State" until the Mississippi state flag, which features the Confederate battle emblem, is changed.
news

Mike Gundy meets with OK State players, commits to changes

Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard expressed unity with head coach Mike Gundy in a video on Monday after threatening a boycott earlier in the day when he took exception to an OAN T-shirt worn by the coach.
news

Attorneys for Baker, Dunbar claim clients' innocence

The attorneys for New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have issued statements claiming the innocence of their clients following an arrest warrant issued on Thursday.
news

Owners to vote on resolution to incentivize minority HC, GM hires

The NFL will present a pair of resolutions to increase coaching and GM opportunities for minorities this coming Tuesday during the owners' virtual meeting, Jim Trotter reports.
news

Warrant out for Baker, Dunbar on robbery charges

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have been charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm stemming from a May 13 incident, according to an arrest warrant issued Thursday by the Miramar (Fla.) Police Department.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW