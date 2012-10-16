Chris Williams, ex-Bears first-round pick, released

The Chicago Bears on Tuesday terminated the contract of Chris Williams, who was drafted to become a bookend tackle for the team, but failed to pan out.
The Bears made Williams the 14th overall pick in 2008 with hopes he could protect the quarterback for a decade-plus.
Harrison: Week 7 Power Rankings
After a wild Week 6, change abounds in the league hierarchy. Elliot Harrison has new teams at the top and bottom. More ...
Williams was a disappointment. After 16 underwhelming starts at left tackle in 2009, he was moved to left guard. He started another 22 games over the next two seasons at the position, battling injuries and consistency issues from beginning to end.
Williams, 27, was shifted back outside in the offseason, but failed to beat out embattled left tackle J'Marcus Webb this summer, a symbol to Bears fans of just how far their former top pick had fallen.
The Bears have seen enough, and it might be hard for Williams to convince another team he's worth the investment.