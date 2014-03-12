Chris Williams, Buffalo Bills strike four-year contract

Free-Agent Tracker
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that guard Chris Williams is signing a four-year contract worth $13.5 million with $5.5 million in guarantees, according to a source informed of the player's plans. The team later made the signing official.
The former first-round draft pick of the Chicago Bears started all 16 games for the Rams last season but struggled as a run-blocker and pass protector. He graded out poorly as the No. 74 player at his position out of 81 entrants in 2013, per Pro Football Focus.
His value, in theory, is versatility. Williams can operate both inside and as a swing tackle for a Buffalo line that never patched over Andy Levitre's departure for Tennessee last offseason.
It's an underwhelming signing and Williams arguably has been overpaid, but Buffalo believes it can squeeze production out of a player the Rams didn't fight to keep.