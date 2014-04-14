Chris Pressley signs with Cleveland Browns

Free-Agent Tracker
The Brownsannounced Monday that they have signed fullback Chris Pressley, according to a league source. Terms of the deal have not been disclosed. The Akron Beacon Journal first reported the news.
Pressley, 27, served as the Cincinnati Bengals' primary fullback during the 2011 and 2012 seasons before suffering a knee injury on Dec. 13, 2012. He began last season on the physically unable to perform list, returned to practice in late November and was waived on Dec. 10.
