Chris Polian to join Dave Caldwell on Jacksonville Jaguars

Chris Polian, ex-general manager of the Indianapolis Colts, is joining former colleague and new Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell in Jacksonville as a scouting director, a source told NFL.com's Albert Breer on Tuesday.
Polian has a number of ties with Caldwell: He served as an executive scout with the Atlanta Falcons organization in 2012, while Caldwell was the Director of Player Personnel; the two also overlapped with the Colts.
The Jaguars underwent a major facelift this offseason, bringing on Caldwell as GM and ex-Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Gus Bradley as head coach.