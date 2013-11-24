Chris Long pulls Kyle Long out of fight in Bears-Rams

A mini-scuffle involving the Long brothers broke out Sunday during the second quarter of the St. Louis Rams' 42-21 win over the Chicago Bears.
After Bears quarterback Josh McCown was crushed while attempting to throw a pass, Bears guard Kyle Long got in a tussle with a Rams player who had fallen to the ground away from the play. Long appeared to kick the fallen Ram.
The Bears were lucky Kyle wasn't kicked out of the game for his boot. There is no automatic ejection for coming off the bench in the NFL, so Chris wasn't penalized.