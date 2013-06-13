Chris Long: 528 days since 49ers beat St. Louis Rams

St. Louis Rams defensive end Chris Long waded (or cannon-balled?) into the trash talk between his teammate Cortland Finnegan and San Francisco 49ers safety Craig Dahl on Wednesday.
It all started when Dahl, a free-agent signee who played for the Rams from 2009 to 2012, said the Rams were able to beat and tie the 49ers in their two games last season partly because the 49ers were tipping their plays. That led to a response from the Rams cornerback, who called Dahl "lame and weak."
Cue Long, via Twitter:
In truth, by the time the teams square off in Week 4, it will have been 634 days since the Rams lost to the 49ers. That calculates to one year, eight months, 25 days (or for you alternative time counters: 90 weeks; 15,216 hours; 912,960 minutes; 54,777,600 seconds).
We should, however, pump the breaks a bit on Long's celebration. Prior to the non-loss season series in 2012, the 49ersswept the Rams in 2011.
The rubberest of rubber matches will be played Thursday, Sept. 26, on NFL Network (call your local cable or satellite provider for channel info).