Chris Kuper of Broncos breaks forearm, could miss six weeks

Kuper just got back on the field after dislocating his left ankle and suffering multiple fractures in his lower left fibular during the final game of the 2011 season against the Kansas City Chiefs.
On Tuesday, Kuper broke the ulna in his left forearm during an 11-on-11 drill at training camp, according to the Denver Post.
Kuper was a vital part of the offensive line, serving as protection for new quarterback Peyton Manning. The guard is expected to be out for six weeks, with Manny Ramirez is expected to start in the meantime.
UPDATE: The Broncos later confirmed the injury on Twitter, saying Kuper is expected to be healed in four to six weeks.