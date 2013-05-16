Chris Kluwe says he's excited to join Oakland Raiders

Chris Kluwe wasn't out of work for long. And it shouldn't be a surprise where one of the most colorful NFL characters landed.
Kluwe told Brendon Ayanbadejo, now writing for FoxSports.com, that he's joining the Oakland Raiders. The deal is for one year and the league minimum.
"I'm excited to be an Oakland Raider and be playing in California," Kluwe said. "Now, my family can actually come to games."
The UCLA graduate has a long history of being outspoken on many issues, especially same-sex equality. Kluwe says he has an eye on Proposition 8 in California, a state measure that does not recognize same sex marriages and currently is being discussed by the Supreme Court.
"I'm still going to be myself socially and continue to tweet and interact with my fans," Kluwe said.
Al Davis is gone, but it's comforting somehow to see the Raiders still finding a home for one of the league's most colorful characters. Davis also led the way in many minority hirings. (The first female NFL CEO, Amy Trask, resigned last week.) Kluwe is not a lock to make the Raiders, but he'll have a good chance competing against Marquette King.