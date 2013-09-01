Chris Kluwe released by Oakland Raiders

Chris Kluweannounced Sunday on Twitter that he has parted ways with the Oakland Raiders. The team later confirmed the punter's release.
The outspoken punter signed with the Raiders this offseason after being cut by the Minnesota Vikings. Kluwe said second-year pro Marquette King beat him out for the Raiders' job.
Kluwe still plans to punt this season, he told USA Today's Tom Pelissero. There are questions about whether the punter's opinionated nature could keep him from getting the tryouts his talent might otherwise suggest he could earn.
In this case Kluwe said a younger, talented player beat him out. Not to mention a cheaper one, too.