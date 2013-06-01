Chris Kluwe picks Oakland Raiders camp over White House visit

Oakland Raiders punter Chris Kluwe has drawn a lot of attention for his political activity, primarily his advocacy of gay marriage. Many people questioned if that activism cost Kluwe his spot on the Minnesota Vikings' roster this offseason. Kluwe was one of the NFL's best punters, averaging 44.4 yards over his eight years in Minnesota, yet the Vikings cut him after drafting UCLA's Jeff Locke in the fifth round.
Kluwe, signed to a one-year contract by the Raiders last month, apparently was forced to decline an invitation to the White House this month because it clashed with a mandatory Raiders minicamp, CBSSports.com reported.
The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender (LGBT) Pride Reception is on June 13, and the Raiders' mandatory minicamp is June 11-13.
Kluwe himself tweeted out the bad news Thursday, with a picture of a letter written to the White House. The free-spirited punter seemed to use his attendance at the Raiders' upcoming minicamp as an answer to critics who say his activism is a distraction to his football career: