Chris Johnson wrong about Peyton Manning

We're not so sure how much this matters to him, but Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning played a man of mystery in NFL Network's "Top 100: Players of 2012" countdown.
Manning is obviously one of the best quarterbacks to ever step on the field. But after missing all of the 2011 season while recovering from a neck injury, would he have a place on the list?
The answer is yes. Manning came in at No. 50, a testament to both his résumé and the respect he's earned in locker rooms across the league over 14 years. That said, the man who came in at No. 100 on the list clearly took a dissenting opinion on the matter.