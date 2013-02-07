Chris Johnson will not be released by Tennessee Titans

Despite a 1,200-yard campaign with the Tennessee Titans in 2012, running back Chris Johnson remains uncertain about his future with the franchise. That has much to do with his enormous price tag.
If Johnson is still on the roster by Saturday, $9 million of his $10 million salary is guaranteed, a pending situation which inspired the 27-year-old running back to throw up a flare this week on Twitter:
"Everyone who is worried bout if I'm gon be a Titan or not next year just understand its all in god hands ... I'm ok with it," Johnson wrote.
But NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported Johnson is safe.
"I'm told the Titans have no plans to release him, but Johnson has, in fact, not been told that," Rapoport reported to "NFL Total Access" on Wednesday. "He still seems a little nervous about his place. But no worries, Chris Johnson, I'm told he will be on the roster in 2013, working with a running backs coach in Sylvester Croom, who I know is extremely excited to work with him, as Croom told me, 'I've never worked with anybody that fast.' "
The fact that Johnson hasn't heard from the Titans is a sign they aren't about to chop him off the roster. On a team lacking weapons and under pressure to produce for coach Mike Munchak or else, Johnson has a home in Tennessee.
UPDATE: Munchak confirmed during his Thursday media session that Johnson will be back with the team next season. Munchak also said that the Titans will keep safety Michael Griffin.