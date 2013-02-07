Chris Johnson will not be released by Tennessee Titans

"I'm told the Titans have no plans to release him, but Johnson has, in fact, not been told that," Rapoport reported to "NFL Total Access" on Wednesday. "He still seems a little nervous about his place. But no worries, Chris Johnson, I'm told he will be on the roster in 2013, working with a running backs coach in Sylvester Croom, who I know is extremely excited to work with him, as Croom told me, 'I've never worked with anybody that fast.' "