Chris Johnson will have meniscus surgery this week

Johnson said in December that there's "no way" he'll take a pay cut to stay with the Tennessee Titans, so he probably won't stay with them. Johnson is owed $8 million next season and there's no reason to think the Titans will pay that amount. Johnson was limited to 3.9 yards-per-carry and 1,077 rushing yards in 2013. NFL Media columnist Mike Silver reported in December that Johnson is not in the team's long-term plans.