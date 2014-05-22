Chris Johnson unlikely to participate in N.Y. Jets OTAs

The veteran running back -- who signed with the Jets in April -- told reporters Thursday that his surgically repaired knee feels good, but he'll probably sit out organized team activities, according to ESPNNewYork.com.
"I think they're gonna hold me out of OTAs and just let me continue to rehab until I get 100 percent," Johnson said. "Take it slow, since I have time on my side, and just be ready for (training) camp."
Offseason Dates
The NFL offseason workout program calendar has been released for all 32 teams. Find out your favorite team's schedule. More...
Johnson suffered a meniscus tear in his knee in Week 3 last season with the Tennessee Titans. He played through the injury, finishing with a career-low 3.9 yards per carry. He underwent surgery after the season.
With more than 2,000 touches on his odometer and his 29th birthday approaching, the Jets are going to take a very cautious approach with Johnson this summer. Once he does get to full speed, expect Johnson to be on the winning end of a time-share with Chris Ivory.
The latest "Around The League Podcast" breaks down all the news and begins the search for the new Team of ATL.