Chris Johnson unlikely to participate in N.Y. Jets OTAs

Published: May 22, 2014 at 06:29 AM

Chris Johnson will take his time before making an on-field debut with the New York Jets.

The veteran running back -- who signed with the Jets in April -- told reporters Thursday that his surgically repaired knee feels good, but he'll probably sit out organized team activities, according to ESPNNewYork.com.

"I think they're gonna hold me out of OTAs and just let me continue to rehab until I get 100 percent," Johnson said. "Take it slow, since I have time on my side, and just be ready for (training) camp."

Johnson suffered a meniscus tear in his knee in Week 3 last season with the Tennessee Titans. He played through the injury, finishing with a career-low 3.9 yards per carry. He underwent surgery after the season.

With more than 2,000 touches on his odometer and his 29th birthday approaching, the Jets are going to take a very cautious approach with Johnson this summer. Once he does get to full speed, expect Johnson to be on the winning end of a time-share with Chris Ivory.

