Chris Johnson to be shopped by Tennessee Titans

After three months of inactivity and fruitless speculation on Chris Johnson's future in Nashville, we finally have a worthwhile update to pass along.
A source informed of the team's plans has told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport that the Tennessee Titans are going to shop Johnson around the league.
Pro Football Talk first reported the Titans' intention to trade Johnson after The Tennessean hinted at the idea Saturday.
The Titans are highly unlikely to find a taker for Johnson's prohibitive $8 million salary, which leaves an expectation that he ultimately will be released instead.
Now a boom-or-bust runner who has trouble making tacklers miss on a consistent basis, Johnson has no prayer of matching the $30 million shelled out by Tennessee over the past three years.
He does have one logical landing spot, however. Former Titans offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains is now an assistant with the Cleveland Browns, a team with salary-cap space to spare and a dire need at running back.
The question is how long Johnson will linger on Tennessee's roster. With no bonuses due, the Titans have no contractual impetus to cut Johnson loose until they finalize their backfield plans for 2014.
In the meantime, potential suitors will have to address the position via free agency or the draft. Johnson won't take kindly to being stuck in limbo.
