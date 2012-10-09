Chris Johnson: Titans not close to being a good team

The Tennessee Titans have been one of the NFL's worst team's this season, losing four of their games by at least 20 points.
Even worse, the Titans' biggest star doesn't sound confident the team will figure it out any time soon.
"I don't believe we're close right now," running back Chris Johnson said Monday, via TitansInsider.com. "You look at the games and how we're playing, we don't look like a good team. I wouldn't sit here and say we're close."
After a resurgence in last week's loss to the Houston Texans, Johnson went back to being head-scratchingly ineffective in a 30-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Johnson finished with 24 yards on 15 carries. Take out his 141-yard effort against the Texans, and Johnson is averaging 1.4 yards per carry in all other weeks.
"We need somebody in this locker room to make plays and give us a spark," Johnson said. "I feel like I've made some plays, but the situation of a spark has got to come from somewhere and getting a spark that can be big for this team."
Johnson needs more help than he's getting, but let's not overlook the obvious here: CJ2K is a huge part of the problem in Tennessee. As for Titans coach Mike Munchak, we're starting to think he deserved a spot on this list.