Chris Johnson's status unchanged after Titans meeting

The Tennessean reports the running back's status is unchanged after the Titans met with Johnson's agent at the NFL Scouting Combine this weekend.
Johnson is coming off a season in which he made $10 million and averaged just 3.9 yards per carry. He's due $8 million in 2014 and repeatedly has stated he is not open to a pay cut. The Titans must decide if he's worth the exorbitant price tag. He's currently under contract through the 2016 season.
It still seems like a long shot that Johnson returns. General manager Ruston Webster said of Johnson last week that the team will be as "patient as necessary." Titans coach Ken Whisenhunt was similarly cryptic about the running back's future.
"Am I optimistic he'll remain on the team?" he said. "It's a process you go through with everyone on your football team. Putting together the team is not an exact science. So we're under no deadline to do it."
As Gregg Rosenthal pointed out Thursday, Whisenhunt was actually more enthusiastic on the topic of Shonn Greene, complimenting the running back's tape. Unless Johnson rethinks the possibility of a pay cut, he's likely played his final down for the Titans.
