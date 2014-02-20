Chris Johnson's future with Tennessee Titans uncertain

INDIANAPOLIS -- Chris Johnson is under contract with the Tennessee Titans. The question is whether he'll remain on the roster for long.
Titans coach Ken Whisenhunt was noncommittal when asked Thursday at the NFL Scouting Combine whether Johnson would be a member of the team.
"Am I optimistic he'll remain on the team?" Whisenhunt said. "It's a process you go through with everyone on your football team. Putting together the team is not an exact science. So we're under no deadline to do it. We have a lot of things to evaluate going forward. Chemistry's a big part of it. There's no rush to make a decision."
Translation: Johnson is on his way out -- barring a miracle. That is a non-answer if we've ever heard one, especially concerning one of the highest-paid players on the team.
When asked if Johnson had anything left in the tank, Whisenhunt said he didn't know. Whisenhunt lauded Johnson's durability, but he was even more sunny when talking about Shonn Greene.
"I like what I've seen out of him off the tape," Whisenhunt said.
General manager Ruston Webster said the team will be as "patient as necessary" about the Johnson decision. We'd expect Johnson to be cut before free agency starts March 11.
Cornerback Alterraun Verneris another big name to watch in free agency with Tennessee. Webster said he's been talking to Verner's agent.
