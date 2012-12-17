Chris Johnson's cleats honor Newtown shooting victims

When Tennessee Titans running back Chris Johnsonbusted a 94-yard touchdown run against the New York Jets on Monday night, he brought with him the memory of those lost in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.
Before the game, Johnson wrote the names of each of the 26 victims on his white cleats. On his seventh carry of the game, Johnson broke the longest run in Titans history.
The Jets wore a "S.H.E.S." decal on their helmets Monday night in memory of the victims. The New England Patriots and New York Giants wore decals of their own during their games Sunday.