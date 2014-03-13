Chris Johnson reportedly will take a pay cut for trade

Chris Johnson said back in December that he would never accept a pay cut from the Tennessee Titans. But he might be willing to take a pay cut to leave the Titans.
Free-Agent Tracker
Follow all the developments on the NFL's open market with our up-to-the-minute tracking of 2014's free agents. **More...**
Johnson reportedly is now willing to take a pay cut to help facilitate a trade, according to Mike Garafolo of Fox Sports. Johnson is due $8 million next year, but there's no way he's getting that money. (Or close to it.)
The reality of Johnson's situation probably is starting to hit the seven-year veteran. Jim Wyatt of The Tennessean writes there is "some" interest around the league, but the expectation remains that Johnson eventually will be released.
Running backs are having a hard time finding money in this free-agent market. We'd expect Johnson's salary to be cut in half, at least. He's unlikely to get 300 carries again anytime soon as well.