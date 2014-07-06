Chris Johnson on Manziel partying: 'Be your own man'

The Summer of Johnny Football sits just 20 days from being shuttered by training camp.
In the meantime, questions rain down about whether Johnny Manziel should heed the Cleveland Browns' desire for the quarterback to lay low or live by his own mantra: "I'm not going to change for anybody."
Talking to NFL Media's Dave Dameshek last week, New York Jets running back Chris Johnson chimed in, saying JFF should just live his life until camp starts.
"Be your own man," Johnson said. "Do what you got to do. It's the offseason. That's when you get time to do whatever you want to do and live your life. I'm pretty sure once the season gets here, he'll be all right. He's going to focus in on football. But this is the time now to where he'll be able to hang out and do some of the things you want to do. Because once the season gets here, you really have no life. It's just football and football."