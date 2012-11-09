Chris Johnson of Tennessee Titans rebukes critics

Johnson struggled to start the season, laying a 4-yard egg against the New England Patriots in Week 1, and he gained fewer than 25 yards on the ground in four of his first five games this season. He has turned it around in recent weeks, gaining more than 90 rushing yards in each of past last four games. He also has shown some of the explosiveness that made him one of the NFL's most dynamic players, with runs of 80 yards or more in two of his past three contests.