Chris Johnson not taking blame for running struggles

Little good ever comes from the "It's not my fault" reasoning. And nothing good ever comes from pointing the finger, even if you say you're not.
The Tennessee Titans running back has 21 rushing yards on 19 attempts in two games. The Tennessee run game is ranked last in the NFL with 29 yards per game.
Johnson sounds sick of shouldering the blame -- and hearing from fantasy owners.
"I'm never perfect. Even when I went for 2,000 (yards), I wasn't thinking I was perfect," Johnson told The Tennessean's John Glennon. "But I wouldn't sit here and say I'm to blame."
Johnson said he doesn't want to point fingers, but it was just a couple days ago when he was pointing fingers. He then went on to point fingers -- again.
"I'm not the guy to sit here and be the guy that points fingers," Johnson said. "It's a situation where I'm only going to be as good as my line is going to be, so we have to work together and get better together.
"I don't think I missed no big plays or anything like that. It's just a situation where we really haven't had the opportunity to stay on the field and really get into the running game."
The Titans could be hard-pressed to change fortunes this week against a Detroit Lions team with one of the deepest defensive lines in the NFL. Even if Joe Staley thinks otherwise ...