Chris Johnson not interested in a two-back system

CULVER CITY, Calif. -- The Tennessee Titans have a running back in Chris Johnson who is being paid lavishly to be the focal point of their offense.
So it was interesting to hear the opinion of new Titans running backs coach Sylvester Croom, who told a Nashville radio station this month the Titans will continue to feature Johnson next season, but plan to add a second running back that can help shoulder the load.
When Johnson visited NFL Network studios on Wednesday, Around The League made sure to ask Johnson about it.
"Throughout all the years I've been in the league, when we get in the red-zone area they always put another guy in there," Johnson said. "I think people are making more than what it is."
Johnson then added an important caveat:
"But if it comes down to a two-back system, I don't agree with that."
We asked Johnson if he thought he deserved to be the featured guy who also gets the ball near the goal line.
"I know I deserve them touches, but at the end of the day, they're the coaches and I gotta go with whatever they're doing," he said. "I'm a team player, and if they feel like they can help us win by putting a bigger guy in there I'm not going to pout about it.
"But if it's a situation where it's a two-back system, I played in a two-back system in college (East Carolina) and I don't like it because you really can't get into a groove. That's something I wouldn't be happy with."
The Titans decided to pick up Johnson's $10 million salary this month, so don't expect a newcomer to suddenly supplant CJ2K. But there could be new thinking in Tennessee on how to get the most out of their biggest star.