Around the League

Presented By

Chris Johnson not interested in a two-back system

Published: Feb 27, 2013 at 08:49 AM

CULVER CITY, Calif. -- The Tennessee Titans have a running back in Chris Johnson who is being paid lavishly to be the focal point of their offense.

Combine RBs show promise

There may not be a lot of immediate fantasy stars in this year's Combine RB class, but Michael Fabiano sees potential. More ...

So it was interesting to hear the opinion of new Titans running backs coach Sylvester Croom, who told a Nashville radio station this month the Titans will continue to feature Johnson next season, but plan to add a second running back that can help shoulder the load.

When Johnson visited NFL Network studios on Wednesday, Around The League made sure to ask Johnson about it.

"Throughout all the years I've been in the league, when we get in the red-zone area they always put another guy in there," Johnson said. "I think people are making more than what it is."

Johnson then added an important caveat:

"But if it comes down to a two-back system, I don't agree with that."

We asked Johnson if he thought he deserved to be the featured guy who also gets the ball near the goal line.

"I know I deserve them touches, but at the end of the day, they're the coaches and I gotta go with whatever they're doing," he said. "I'm a team player, and if they feel like they can help us win by putting a bigger guy in there I'm not going to pout about it.

"But if it's a situation where it's a two-back system, I played in a two-back system in college (East Carolina) and I don't like it because you really can't get into a groove. That's something I wouldn't be happy with."

The Titans decided to pick up Johnson's $10 million salary this month, so don't expect a newcomer to suddenly supplant CJ2K. But there could be new thinking in Tennessee on how to get the most out of their biggest star.

Follow Dan Hanzus on Twitter @DanHanzus.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Bears 'believe in' QB Trubisky despite declining option

The Bears didn't pick up Mitch Trubisky's fifth-year option, but the team hasn't lost faith. At least, that's what Ryan Pace wants you to believe in the months between now and the start of the regular season.