Chris Johnson: 'No way' I'll take pay cut from Titans

Chris Johnson fans in Tennessee should take a good look at their running back Sunday. It's almost certainly the last time you'll see him in a Titans uniform.
Johnson was asked Thursday if he was open to taking a pay cut to remain with the Titans, who will wrap another disappointing season Sunday against the Houston Texans. His answer spoke volumes.
"No way," Johnson replied, according to The Tennessean. "I don't feel like it's all my fault. It's a team effort."
The Titans made the decision to pick up Johnson's $10 million salary last February, but they haven't gotten production to match the salary. Johnson is averaging just 3.8 rushing yards per carry and needs 50 yards Sunday simply to reach the 1,000-yard plateau.
The CJ2K of 2009 feels like a distant memory, though Johnson says there's "not a doubt" he's still capable of the 2,000-yard season that made him a star.
"I have taken so many hits since I first got into the league, but I can still run in the 4.2s," Johnson said, referring to his 40-yard dash speed. "And I don't know many guys six years in at running back who can say that."
NFL Media columnist Michael Silver reported on Dec. 8 that Johnson wasn't in the team's plans going forward. Johnson hasn't done anything since then to change the team's mind.
In reality, Johnson is taking a pay cut whether or not he's with the Titans in 2014. Tennessee won't pay him the $8 million he's owed next season, and he'll be lucky to get a deal that pays half of that annually on the open market.
Johnson will still be able to eat, but the glory era of his professional pay scale has come to a close.
