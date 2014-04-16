Chris Johnson, Matt Forte among RB studs from 2008 NFL Draft

First of all, it's stunning to see this many running backs selected so high, considering there wasn't one first-round back last year and there probably won't be one this year, either. I still maintain that Chris Johnson will be judged the best of that golden-age bunch. Much was made of Johnson's drop-off after he received a big contract from the Tennessee Titans, but a dispassionate look at the stats shows a remarkably consistent runner who has maintained a heavy workload. He has run for more than 1,000 yards every season (including the 2,000-yard campaign, of course) while averaging 45 receptions per year.