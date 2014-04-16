Chris Johnson is latest piece in improved Jets offense

Give John Idzik some credit.
The New York Jets general manager has received his fair share of criticism this offseason for the pace at which he's operated during free agency. No one doubted Idzik was hard at work -- the question was whether the second-year GM's style was properly suited for the NFL's aggressive import business.
But as the third wave of free agency settles, it's become clear Idzik has made great strides in repairing one of football's most impotent offenses. Chris Johnson became the latest acquisition, signing a two-year deal to join New York's backfield on Wednesday.
There was no time to question Idzik's pace here. The Jets wisely waited for Johnson to become a free agent then held off on a meeting until the market was established. The deal was done one day after Johnson visited the team's facility.
The Jets needed a reliable running mate for Chris Ivory, an injury-prone bruiser who flashed legitimate ability in his first season with the Jets. Johnson is the perfect complement, a durable performer who can take over as a three-down back if Ivory were to miss time.
Johnson isn't the same guy who ran for 2,000 yards for the Titans in 2009. If he was, he'd still be in Nashville. But at 28 and with no major injury history, he fits in nicely with a team that has shifted into win-now mode.
Johnson joins fellow newcomers Eric Decker and Michael Vick, giving the Jets some desperately needed fire power without putting the club in any salary cap peril. You can fairly criticize Idzik for his failure to land a cornerback this spring, but he deserves praise for improving what was the team's most glaring weakness.
At his own pace, of course.
