Chris Johnson erupts in Tennessee Titans' win

Johnson's yardage totals in his first six games this season read as such: 4, 17, 24, 141, 24 and 91 yards. He has been that bad and that good, but what we saw from Johnson on Sunday should give Titans fans hope. The self-appointed "CJ2K" has appeared indecisive in those poor outings. He also tends to dance laterally, too often choosing the outside instead of punching through existing gaps.