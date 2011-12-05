Chris Johnson earns comparison to Michael Jordan after Sunday

"Michael Jordan put up 50 points when he was sick," said Williams, invoking Jordan's legendary Game 5 performance in the 1997 NBA Finals, scoring 38 points while fighting a serious flu. "What C.J. did, that's a testament to him, to come out and keep working. We are definitely proud of him. People have been on him all year about not having the production they think he should have, but he's pushed through it, and he kept fighting."