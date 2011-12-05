Chris Johnson earns comparison to Michael Jordan after Sunday

Titans fans and fantasy geeks, this is what you've been waiting for all season: a Chris Johnson revival. And what the running back formerly known as CJ2K did during Sunday's 23-17 win over the Bills has folks feeling like he's fully recovered from a dreadful start.
Johnson carried 23 times for 153 yards and two touchdowns in Buffalo -- all while playing physically drained because of an illness. Just how bad of shape was Johnson in Sunday? Well, Johnson told the Tennessean that he'd lost 10 pounds after not eating a full meal all week.
Playing through that type of adversity earned Johnson one heck of a comparison from teammate Damian Williams.
"Michael Jordan put up 50 points when he was sick," said Williams, invoking Jordan's legendary Game 5 performance in the 1997 NBA Finals, scoring 38 points while fighting a serious flu. "What C.J. did, that's a testament to him, to come out and keep working. We are definitely proud of him. People have been on him all year about not having the production they think he should have, but he's pushed through it, and he kept fighting."
And it's led to one heck of a turnaround. Johnson has eclipsed 100 yards in three of his last four games, during which he's rushed for 486 -- this after he'd gained just 366 in his first eight games with only one 100-yard performance.
It goes without saying that, as long as Johnson continues to perform, the Titans will have a better chance of making the playoffs. Not to mention fantasy gurus who drafted him with their No. 1 overall can feel better about themselves (that is, if Johnson hasn't already cost them a postseason appearance).