Chris Johnson drawing interest from New York Jets

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, via sources informed of their plans, that the Titans are expected to either trade or cut the former 2,000-yard rusher before offseason workouts begin in a week.
The Titans still are holding out hope that trade interest can turn into action before the release happens, Rapoport added.
The New York Jets, who have been reluctant to dive headlong in the DeSean Jackson sweepstakes, are one team to keep an eye on for Johnson, per Rapoport. The Jets need a running back to team with oft-injured Chris Ivory, and general manager John Idzik could be setting aside the bulk of his remaining salary cap space for a play at Johnson.
The Atlanta Falcons are one franchise that made sense for Johnson, but the team reportedly has no interest in pairing the veteran runner with Steven Jackson.
