Chris Ivory, New York Jets agree to $10M contract

The New York Jets have reached an agreement in principle on a three-year, $10 million deal with running back Chris Ivory, NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported.
The New Orleans Saints traded Ivory for a 2013 fourth-round pick (No. 106 overall) Friday. He instantly moves to the top of the Jets' depth chart ahead of Mike Goodson, who was signed to a three-year deal in March. Former Jets starter Shonn Greene signed with the Tennessee Titans as an unrestricted free agent.
Ivory posted career highs as a rookie in 2010 with 716 rushing yards and five touchdowns.