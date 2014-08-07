Chris Ivory exits Jets' preseason opener with rib injury

Chris Ivory has struggled to stay healthy during his career. The New York Jets hope Thursday isn't a sign of things to come.
Ivory suffered a rib injury in the second quarter of the Jets' 13-10 preseason win over the Indianapolis Colts. The team quickly announced that the veteran running back would not return. After the game, Rex Ryan said Ivory will be fine, via the New York Daily News.
Ryan said this week he "definitely" sees the Jets using a running back-by-committee approach this season. Ivory, Johnson and Bilal Powell will all split carries.
The Colts also lost a starter in the first half when center Khaled Holmes suffered an ankle injury during Indy's first possession.
